Greenfire Resources Seeks to Block Major Share Sale

November 06, 2024 — 08:12 pm EST

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources Ltd. is taking legal action to stop a significant share sale to Waterous Energy Fund, which could impact its strategic review and shareholder value maximization efforts. The company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through increased production and facility expansion despite challenges from a potential major shareholder. Greenfire aims to drive growth and optimize its operations to benefit all stakeholders.

