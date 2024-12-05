Greenfire Resources Enhances Reserves and Growth Prospects

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greenfire Resources has significantly boosted its Total Proved and Probable (2P) reserves by 72%, raising their net present value after tax to a remarkable $2.7 billion. This surge reflects the company’s strategic development plans at its Hangingstone Facilities and positions it as an attractive investment opportunity. The recent evaluation also highlights the company’s expansion efforts, including the relocation of the McKay central processing facility.

For further insights into GFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.