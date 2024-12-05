News & Insights

Greenfire Resources Enhances Reserves and Growth Prospects

December 05, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources has significantly boosted its Total Proved and Probable (2P) reserves by 72%, raising their net present value after tax to a remarkable $2.7 billion. This surge reflects the company’s strategic development plans at its Hangingstone Facilities and positions it as an attractive investment opportunity. The recent evaluation also highlights the company’s expansion efforts, including the relocation of the McKay central processing facility.

