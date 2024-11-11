Greenfire Faces TSX Delay on Shareholder Rights Plan

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources has announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange will defer its decision on the company’s new shareholder rights plan. Despite the delay, the plan remains effective as Greenfire navigates regulatory requirements following a recent Alberta Securities Commission order. The company remains focused on its thermal energy production in Alberta.

