Greene County Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCBC) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 31st of August to $0.14, with investors receiving 7.7% more than last year's $0.13. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Greene County Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Greene County Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Greene County Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 15%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 21.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqCM:GCBC Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Greene County Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.35 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.0% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Greene County Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Greene County Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Greene County Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

