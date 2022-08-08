Greene County Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCBC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.14 on 31st of August. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.2%.

Greene County Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Greene County Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Greene County Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 16%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 20.1% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:GCBC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Greene County Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.35 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Greene County Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Greene County Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Greene County Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Greene County Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

