Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.12 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Greene County Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Greene County Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $22.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Greene County Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Greene County Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:GCBC Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Greene County Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Greene County Bancorp has delivered 3.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Greene County Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Greene County Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Greene County Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Curious about whether Greene County Bancorp has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

