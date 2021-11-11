Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.17, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GCBC was $35.17, representing a -8.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.25 and a 52.36% increase over the 52 week low of $23.08.

GCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). GCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08.

