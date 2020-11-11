Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.6, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GCBC was $26.6, representing a -12.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.25 and a 77.22% increase over the 52 week low of $15.01.

GCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). GCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19.

