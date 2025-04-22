Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings with Record High Net Income and Assets

Greene County Bancorp reports increased net income and record high assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net income reaching $8.1 million for the quarter and $21.8 million for the nine months, reflecting significant year-over-year growth. The company achieved record highs in total assets, loans, and deposits, reaching $3.0 billion, $1.6 billion, and $2.7 billion, respectively. President and CEO Donald Gibson emphasized the bank's organic growth driven by innovative customer solutions and service. Additionally, net interest income increased notably, influenced by higher interest-earning assets and strategic management of its balance sheet in response to recent Federal Reserve rate cuts. Credit quality remained strong, with a decrease in nonperforming loans and an allowance for credit losses ratio of 1.31%. Overall, the company continues to enhance its capital and liquidity positions, focusing on community banking services throughout New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital Region.
- Net income increased by 20.9% to $21.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, reflecting strong financial performance compared to the previous year.
- Total assets reached a record high of $3.0 billion, demonstrating significant growth in the company's balance sheet.
- Net loans also achieved a record high of $1.6 billion, highlighting the company's effective lending strategy.
- Return on average assets and return on average equity for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.04% and 13.40%, respectively, indicating strong profitability and efficient use of equity capital.
- Provision for credit losses on loans increased significantly to $2.3 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $922,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating rising risk associated with loan defaults.
- Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 5.7%, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, due to higher employee costs and credit loss allowances, which may point to increasing operational challenges.
- The Company reported a loss of $665,000 on sales of securities available-for-sale, indicating potential issues with investment strategies during the reporting period.
What is Greene County Bancorp's net income for Q3 FY2025?
Greene County Bancorp reported a net income of $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
How much did total assets increase for Greene County Bancorp?
Total assets reached $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, reflecting significant growth.
What drove the growth in net interest income?
The growth in net interest income was driven by increased average balances of interest-earning assets and rising interest rates.
How did the provision for credit losses change?
The provision for credit losses increased to $1.1 million for Q3 FY2025, up from $277,000 in Q3 FY2024.
What is the return on average equity for Greene County Bancorp?
The return on average equity was 13.40% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.
$GCBC Insider Trading Activity
$GCBC insiders have traded $GCBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEJRAJ S HADA has made 4 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $219,760 and 0 sales.
- JAY P. CAHALAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,744 shares for an estimated $99,910 and 0 sales.
- NICK BARZEE (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,732 shares for an estimated $47,748 and 0 sales.
$GCBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $GCBC stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 231,539 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,418,261
- UBS GROUP AG added 32,808 shares (+716.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,437
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 27,204 shares (+417.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $754,094
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 24,142 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $669,216
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,577
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,918 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,806
- STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC added 13,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,656
CATSKILL, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, which is the third quarter of the Company’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $8.1 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, and $21.8 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $5.9 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, and $18.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. Net income increased $3.8 million, or 20.9%, when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Highlights:
Net Income: $21.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025
Total Assets: $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high
Net Loans: $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high
Total Deposits $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high
Return on Average Assets: 1.04% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025
Return on Average Equity: 13.40% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025
Donald Gibson, President & CEO stated: “I am pleased to report we reached a new milestone exceeding $3.0 billion in consolidated assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This milestone in asset growth is a true testament to our Bank’s unique long-term culture to grow organically. The primary driver of our growth has been our team’s ability to provide innovative solutions and world-class customer service. When reviewing our company’s 136 year history, it took us approximately 128 years to reach $1.0 billion in assets, and only seven more years to reach $3.0 billion in assets. I am also proud to report solid quarterly income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $8.1 million, an increase of 37.4% when compared to the quarterly net income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.”
Total consolidated assets for the Company were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily consisting of $1.6 billion of net loans and $1.1 billion of total securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity. Consolidated deposits totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, consisting of retail, business, municipal and private banking relationships.
Pre-provision net income was $24.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $19.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 26.6%. Pre-provision net income measures the Company’s net income less the provision for credit losses. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure assists investors in comprehending the impact of the provision for credit losses on the Company’s reported results, offering an alternative view of the Company’s performance and the Company’s ability to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. The Company strategically managed its balance sheet by focusing on higher-yielding loans and securities, and lowering deposit rates to align with the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts. This resulted in a higher net interest margin for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company will continue to monitor the Federal Reserve and interest rates paid on deposits, while maintaining our long-term customer relationships.
Selected highlights for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 are as follows:
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income
increased $3.9 million to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income increased $5.3 million to $43.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 from $38.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets which increased $205.8 million and $154.6 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, increases in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which increased 23 basis points and 30 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and a decrease of 23 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase in net interest income was offset by increases in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased $204.2 million and $156.6 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and an increase of 15 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Average loan balances increased $113.1 million and $80.3 million and the yield on loans increased 19 basis points and 26 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of securities increased $104.5 million and $76.4 million and the yield on such securities increased 11 basis points and 40 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Average interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased $11.9 million and $2.1 million and the yield on interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds increased 22 basis points and 6 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
The cost of NOW deposits decreased 29 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposit decreased 56 basis points, and the cost of savings and money market deposits decreased 5 basis points when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The cost of NOW deposits increased 9 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposit increased 4 basis points, and the cost of savings and money market deposits increased 8 basis points when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The growth in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to an increase in average NOW deposits of $179.5 million and $120.8 million and an increase in average certificates of deposits of $58.9 million and $58.7 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in average savings and money market deposits of $14.9 million and $25.4 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Yields on interest-earning assets increased when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 as the Company continued to reprice assets into the higher interest rate environment. During the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Company implemented a strategic reduction in deposit rates that aligns with the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, while providing competitive financial solutions to the Company’s customers that reflect the prevailing economic conditions, while growing new relationships.
Net interest rate spread
increased 46 basis points to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest rate spread increased 15 basis points to 1.90% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.75% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
Net interest margin
increased 42 basis points to 2.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.14% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.99% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest rate spread and margin during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, was due to increases in interest income on loans and securities, as they continue to reprice at higher yields and the interest rates earned on new balances were higher than the historic low levels from the prior periods. This was partially offset by the increase in rates paid on deposits as compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2025.
Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis
includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.60% and 2.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was 2.41% and 2.25% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Credit Quality and Provision for Credit Losses on Loans
Provision for credit losses on loans
amounted to $1.1 million and $277,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $922,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The loan provision for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to growth in gross loans and a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2024.
Loans classified
as substandard and special mention totaled $44.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $48.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 million. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $41.6 million were performing at March 31, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.
Net charge-offs on loans
amounted to $96,000 and $204,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $108,000. Net charge-offs totaled $305,000 and $420,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025.
Nonperforming loans
amounted to $2.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $3.7 million at June 30, 2024. The activity in nonperforming loans during the period included $2.3 million in loan repayments, $128,000 in charge-offs or transfers to foreclosure, $67,000 in loans returning to performing status, and $1.7 million of loans placed into nonperforming status. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were 0.10% of total assets compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming loans were 0.18% of net loans compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2024.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income
increased $444,000, or 13.0%, to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $610,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”) and an increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts of $190,000. This was partially offset by a $665,000 loss on sales of securities available-for-sale. Noninterest income increased $1.3 million, or 12.6%, to $11.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $610,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”), an increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts of $400,000, service charge account fees of $222,000, loan fees of $174,000 and income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $359,000. This was partially offset by a $665,000 loss on sales of securities available-for-sale.
Noninterest expense
increased $808,000, or 8.8%, to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 5.7%, to $29.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $27.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $479,000 in salaries and employee benefit costs, as new positions were created during the period to support the Company’s continued growth, an increase of $341,000 in service and data processing fees and an increase of $749,000 in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, due to the Company’s increased contractual obligations to extend credit. This was partially offset by a decrease of $116,000 in legal and professional fees during the nine months ended March 31, 2025.
Income Taxes
Provision for income taxes
reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given period and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 9.9% and 8.0% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, and 5.2% and 9.8% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax-exempt bond and loan income, the Company’s real estate investment trust subsidiary income, and income received on the bank owned life insurance, to arrive at the effective tax rate. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025 is due to higher pre-tax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 primarily reflects a higher mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantage loans, and bank owned life insurance in proportion to pre-tax income, and solar investment tax credits earned.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets
of the Company were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $182.2 million, or 6.5%.
Total cash and cash equivalents
for the Company were $155.5 million at March 31, 2025 and $190.4 million at June 30, 2024. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of March 31, 2025.
Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
increased $96.4 million, or 9.3%, to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024. Securities purchases totaled $330.9 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and consisted primarily of $207.7 million of state and political subdivision securities, $86.4 million of mortgage-backed securities, $24.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, and $11.4 million of collateralized mortgage obligations. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $234.3 million, primarily consisting of $160.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $53.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $17.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, $2.0 million of collateralized mortgage obligations and $1.3 million of corporate debt securities.
Net loans receivable
increased $118.0 million, or 8.0%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2024. Loan growth experienced during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 consisted primarily of $111.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.2 million in home equity loans, $3.0 million in commercial loans, and $2.0 million in residential real estate loans.
Deposits
totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $265.5 million, or 11.1%. The Company had $11.6 million and zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. NOW deposits increased $232.6 million, or 13.2%, and certificates of deposits increased $53.6 million, or 38.7%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $9.2 million, or 7.4%, savings deposits decreased $7.8 million, or 3.1%, and money market deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 3.3%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
Borrowings
amounted to $94.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $199.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $105.1 million. At March 31, 2025, borrowings included $42.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLB”), $49.8 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, and $2.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB.
Shareholders’ equity
increased to $229.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $206.0 million at June 30, 2024, resulting primarily from net income of $21.8 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million, partially offset by dividends declared and paid of $3.8 million.
Corporate Overview
Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank. The Company is the leading provider of community-based banking services throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region of New York State. Its customers include individuals, businesses, municipalities and other institutions. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is dedicated to promoting economic development and a high quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit
www.tbogc.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “plan,” and other similar terms of expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international general economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, financial and regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, changes in customer deposit behavior, and market acceptance of the Company’s pricing, products and services.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.
Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
For more information, please see our reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.
The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of net interest margin utilizing a fully taxable-equivalent adjustment and pre-provision net income. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the tables on page 9 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income, and Selected Financial Ratios (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months
At or for the Nine Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income
$
29,779
$
26,071
$
86,966
$
76,336
Interest expense
13,568
13,776
43,551
38,214
Net interest income
16,211
12,295
43,415
38,122
Provision for credit losses
1,084
290
2,196
917
Noninterest income
3,856
3,412
11,468
10,189
Noninterest expense
10,042
9,234
28,978
27,405
Income before taxes
8,941
6,183
23,709
19,989
Tax provision
887
322
1,904
1,952
Net income
$
8,054
$
5,861
$
21,805
$
18,037
Basic and diluted EPS
$
0.47
$
0.34
$
1.28
$
1.06
Weighted average shares outstanding
17,026,828
17,026,828
17,026,828
17,026,828
Dividends declared per share
(4)
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.27
$
0.24
Selected Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
(1)
1.12
%
0.88
%
1.04
%
0.91
%
Return on average equity
(1)
14.41
%
11.92
%
13.40
%
12.69
%
Net interest rate spread
(1)
2.12
%
1.66
%
1.90
%
1.75
%
Net interest margin
(1)
2.32
%
1.90
%
2.14
%
1.99
%
Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin
(2)
2.60
%
2.20
%
2.41
%
2.25
%
Efficiency ratio
(3)
50.04
%
58.79
%
52.80
%
56.73
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.21
%
Non-performing loans to net loans
0.18
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
724.65
%
361.45
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.31
%
1.38
%
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
7.61
%
6.94
%
Dividend payout ratio
(4)
21.09
%
22.64
%
Actual dividends paid to net income
(5)
17.30
%
14.50
%
Book value per share
$
13.45
$
11.70
(1)
Ratios are annualized when necessary.
(2)
Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income.
(3)
The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC (“MHC”), the Company’s majority shareholder, owning 54.1% of the shares outstanding.
(5)
Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024 were paid to the MHC.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
At
March 31, 2025
At
June 30, 2024
Dollars In thousands, except share data
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,717
$
13,897
Interest-bearing deposits
142,766
176,498
Total cash and cash equivalents
155,483
190,395
Long term certificate of deposit
1,640
2,831
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
355,432
350,001
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of
allowance for credit losses of $422 and $483 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
781,338
690,354
Equity securities, at fair value
400
328
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,834
7,296
Loans receivable
1,619,378
1,499,473
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(21,196
)
(19,244
)
Net loans receivable
1,598,182
1,480,229
Premises and equipment, net
15,202
15,606
Bank owned life insurance
59,160
57,249
Accrued interest receivable
18,433
14,269
Prepaid expenses and other assets
18,852
17,230
Total assets
$
3,007,956
$
2,825,788
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
116,195
$
125,442
Interest bearing deposits
2,538,522
2,263,780
Total deposits
2,654,717
2,389,222
Borrowings, short-term
42,000
115,300
Borrowings, long-term
2,195
34,156
Subordinated notes payable, net
49,820
49,681
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
30,181
31,429
Total liabilities
2,778,913
2,619,788
Total shareholders’ equity
229,043
206,000
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,007,956
$
2,825,788
Common shares outstanding
17,026,828
17,026,828
Treasury shares
195,852
195,852
The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations
The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margins.
For the three months ended March 31,
For the nine months ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
16,211
$
12,295
$
43,415
$
38,122
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(1)
1,945
1,897
5,524
5,051
Net interest income-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
$
18,156
$
14,192
$
48,939
$
43,173
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$
2,789,102
$
2,583,271
$
2,711,083
$
2,556,441
Net interest margin-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
2.60
%
2.20
%
2.41
%
2.25
%
(1)
Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, 4.44% for New York State income taxes for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at pre-provision net income.
For the three months ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
8,054
$
5,861
Provision for credit losses
1,084
290
Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)
$
9,138
$
6,151
For the nine months ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
21,805
$
18,037
Provision for credit losses
2,196
917
Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)
$
24,001
$
18,954
The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.
For Further Information Contact:
Donald E. Gibson
President & CEO
(518) 943-2600
donaldg@tbogc.com
Nick Barzee
SVP & CFO
(518) 943-2600
nickb@tbogc.com
