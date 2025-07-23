Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income of $31.1 Million for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

Greene County Bancorp reports record net income of $31.1 million for fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, reporting net incomes of $9.3 million for the quarter and $31.1 million for the year, reflecting year-over-year increases of 38.6% and 25.7%, respectively. The company achieved record highs in total assets ($3.0 billion), net loans ($1.6 billion), and total deposits ($2.6 billion). CEO Donald Gibson highlighted the organization’s 16 out of 17 years of record earnings, crediting successful business strategies and community partnerships. The firm's pre-provision net income rose by 27.1%, while net interest income increased significantly due to growth in interest-earning assets. Additionally, the bank plans to expand into Saratoga County, aiming to enhance its community banking presence. Despite a slight increase in the provision for credit losses, credit quality indicators improved, with nonperforming loans decreasing from the previous year. Overall, the bank positioned itself for continued growth while maintaining a solid financial base.

Potential Positives

Record high net income of $31.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, representing a 25.7% increase from the previous year.

Total assets of $3.0 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, both new record highs for the company.

Announced plans to expand into Saratoga County, enhancing the company's geographical presence and market reach.

Recognized as the number one commercial mortgage lender in New York’s Capital Region for commercial loan volume in 2024, demonstrating strong market positioning and competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

An increase in provision for credit losses from $766,000 to $1.3 million for the year indicates growing concerns about loan quality amidst economic uncertainties.

The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans decreased from 1.28% to 1.24%, suggesting a potential decrease in the bank's precautionary measures against loan defaults.

The effective tax rate increased significantly to 14.8% for the year from 7.6% in the previous year, which could indicate future challenges in tax management and effective tax strategy.

FAQ

What were Greene County Bancorp's net income figures for 2025?

Net income was $31.1 million, or $1.83 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

How much did total assets increase for Greene County Bancorp?

Total assets reached $3.0 billion, an increase of $214.8 million from the previous year.

What is the return on average assets for Greene County Bancorp?

Return on average assets was 1.10% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

How many counties does Greene County Bancorp serve after its expansion?

Greene County Bancorp will expand its geographic footprint to six counties in New York State.

What award did Greene County Bancorp receive in July 2025?

It was recognized as the number one commercial mortgage lender in New York's Capital Region for commercial loan volume in 2024.

$GCBC Insider Trading Activity

$GCBC insiders have traded $GCBC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEJRAJ S HADA has made 5 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $324,410 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAY P. CAHALAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,744 shares for an estimated $99,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICK BARZEE (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,340 shares for an estimated $54,510 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER CANNUCCIARI has made 5 purchases buying 471 shares for an estimated $10,487 and 0 sales.

$GCBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GCBC stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CATSKILL, N.Y., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 was $9.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, and $31.1 million, or $1.83 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $6.7 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, and $24.8 million, or $1.45 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Net income increased $2.6 million, or 38.6%, when comparing the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and increased $6.3 million, or 25.7%, when comparing the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.







Highlights:









Net Income: $31.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, a new record high



Total Assets: $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025, a new record high



Net Loans: $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a new record high



Total Deposits: $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025



Return on Average Assets: 1.10% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025



Return on Average Equity: 14.08% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025







Donald Gibson, President & CEO, stated: “I am pleased to report record high net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, marking 16 years of the past 17 years that our Company has achieved record earnings. This sustained performance is a testament to our disciplined business model, strong community partnerships and exceptional execution of our team. As we look ahead, we are excited to announce plans to expand into Saratoga County with our first branch in that market area, expanding our geographic footprint from five to six counties within New York State, and further strengthening our position as the leading economic engine of the communities we serve. Additionally, we are honored to be recognized by the Albany Business Review, first as one of the Capital Regions 11 fastest growing large companies, defined as those with revenue exceeding $100.0 million, and second, on July 17, 2025, we ranked as the number one commercial mortgage lender in New York’s Capital Region for commercial loan volume in 2024. I believe the distinction reflects our financial strength and our long-term commitment to organic growth that benefits customers, communities and shareholders alike.”





Total consolidated assets for the Company were $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily consisting of $1.6 billion of net loans and $1.1 billion of total securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity. Consolidated deposits totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025, consisting of retail, business, municipal and private banking relationships.





Pre-provision net income was $32.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $25.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.0 million, or 27.1%. Pre-provision net income measures the Company’s net income less the provision for credit losses. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure assists investors in comprehending the impact of the provision for credit losses on the Company’s reported results, offering an alternative view of the Company’s performance and the Company’s ability to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. The Company strategically managed its balance sheet by focusing on higher-yielding loans and securities, and lowering deposit rates to align with the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts. This resulted in a higher net interest margin for the year ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company will continue to monitor the Federal Reserve and interest rates paid on deposits, while maintaining our long-term customer relationships.





Selected highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 are as follows:







Net Interest Income and Margin











Net interest income



increased $3.8 million to $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income increased $9.1 million to $60.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from $51.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets which increased $219.0 million and $170.7 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which increased 16 basis points and 26 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and a decrease of 26 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The increase in net interest income was offset by increases in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased $203.4 million and $168.3 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and an increase of 4 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.









Average loan balances increased $145.9 million and $96.6 million and the yield on loans increased 18 basis points and 23 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of securities increased $87.0 million and $79.1 million and the yield on such securities increased 24 basis points and 36 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Average interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased $13.8 million and $5.0 million and the yield on interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased 172 basis points and 36 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









The cost of NOW deposits decreased 34 basis points and 2 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposit decreased 81 basis points and 21 basis points, and the cost of savings and money market deposits decreased 1 basis point and increased 7 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The growth in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to an increase in average NOW deposits of $178.0 million and $135.1 million and an increase in average certificates of deposits of $75.0 million and $62.7 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in average savings and money market deposits of $15.0 million and $22.8 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Yields on interest-earning assets increased when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 as the Company continued to reprice assets into the higher interest rate environment. During the year ended June 30, 2025, the Company implemented a strategic reduction in deposit rates that aligns with the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, while providing competitive financial solutions to the Company’s customers that reflect the prevailing economic conditions, while growing new relationships.











Net interest rate spread



increased 42 basis points to 2.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest rate spread increased 22 basis points to 1.97% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.75% for the year ended June 30, 2024.







Net interest margin



increased 40 basis points to 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.19% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest rate spread and margin during the three months and year ended June 30, 2025, was due to increases in interest income on loans and securities, as they continue to reprice at higher yields and the interest rates earned on new balances were higher than the historic low levels from the prior periods.











Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis



includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.67% and 2.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was 2.47% and 2.25% for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.













Credit Quality and Provision for Credit Losses











Provision for credit losses



amounted to a benefit of $880,000 and $151,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to an improvement in the qualitative factors assessments on loans, partially offset by a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss models on loans as of June 30, 2025, and growth in securities held-to-maturity that require an allowance. Provision for credit losses amounted to a charge of $1.3 million and $766,000 for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for the year ended June 30, 2025, was primarily attributable to growth in gross loans, a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss models on loans as of June 30, 2025 and growth in securities held-to-maturity that require an allowance, partially offset by an improvement in the qualitative factors assessments on loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.24% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2024.







amounted to a benefit of $880,000 and $151,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to an improvement in the qualitative factors assessments on loans, partially offset by a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss models on loans as of June 30, 2025, and growth in securities held-to-maturity that require an allowance. Provision for credit losses amounted to a charge of $1.3 million and $766,000 for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for the year ended June 30, 2025, was primarily attributable to growth in gross loans, a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss models on loans as of June 30, 2025 and growth in securities held-to-maturity that require an allowance, partially offset by an improvement in the qualitative factors assessments on loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.24% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2024.





Loans classified



as substandard and special mention totaled $45.4 million at June 30, 2025 and $48.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $42.1 million were performing at June 30, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.







as substandard and special mention totaled $45.4 million at June 30, 2025 and $48.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $42.1 million were performing at June 30, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.





Net charge-offs on loans



amounted to $44,000 and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $956,000. Net charge-offs totaled $349,000 and $1.4 million for years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three months and year ended June 30, 2025.







amounted to $44,000 and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $956,000. Net charge-offs totaled $349,000 and $1.4 million for years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three months and year ended June 30, 2025.





Nonperforming loans



amounted to $3.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $3.7 million at June 30, 2024. The activity in nonperforming loans during the period included $2.6 million in loan repayments, $128,000 in charge-offs or transfers to foreclosure, $67,000 in loans returning to performing status, and $2.1 million of loans placed into nonperforming status. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were 0.10% of total assets compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming loans were 0.19% of net loans compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2024.













Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense











Noninterest income



increased $46,000, or 1.2%, to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $128,000 increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts. This was partially offset by a $152,000 decrease of investment services income. Noninterest income increased $1.3 million, or 9.5%, to $15.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the year ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $610,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit, an increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts of $528,000, loan fees of $242,000, service charge account fees of $235,000, and income from bank owned life insurance of $363,000. This was partially offset by a $665,000 loss on sales of securities available-for-sale.











Noninterest expense



increased $497,000, or 5.0%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $204,000 increase in service and data processing fees and a $170,000 increase in computer and software supplies. Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, to $39.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $37.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the year ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $579,000 in salaries and employee benefit costs, as new positions were created during the period to support the Company’s continued growth, an increase of $544,000 in service and data processing fees, an increase of $796,000 in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, due to the Company’s increased contractual obligations to extend credit, and an increase of $183,000 in occupancy expenses mostly due to repairs and maintenance on the Company’s buildings. This was partially offset by a decrease of $164,000 in legal and professional fees during the year ended June 30, 2025.













Income Taxes











Provision for income taxes



reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given period and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 14.8% and 10.2% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2025, and 1.4% and 7.6% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax-exempt bond and loan income, the Company’s real estate investment trust subsidiary income, income received on the bank owned life insurance and tax credits, to arrive at the effective tax rate. The increase during the three months and year ended June 30, 2025 is primarily due to higher pre-tax income and reflects a lower mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantage loans, and bank owned life insurance in proportion to pre-tax income. Additionally, the Company was able to recognize historic preservation tax credits on the Company’s wealth management center, located at 345 Main Street, in Catskill New York for the year ended June 30, 2024.













Balance Sheet Summary











Total assets



of the Company were $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $214.8 million, or 7.6%.







of the Company were $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $214.8 million, or 7.6%.





Total cash and cash equivalents



for the Company were $183.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $190.4 million at June 30, 2024. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of June 30, 2025.







for the Company were $183.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $190.4 million at June 30, 2024. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of June 30, 2025.





Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity



increased $91.9 million, or 8.8%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024. Securities purchases totaled $444.2 million during the year ended June 30, 2025, and consisted primarily of $308.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $88.4 million of mortgage-backed securities, $24.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $16.7 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $5.9 million of corporate debt securities. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the year ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $353.5 million, primarily consisting of $258.7 million of state and political subdivision securities, $58.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $32.7 million of mortgage-backed securities, $2.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations and $1.3 million of corporate debt securities. Sales during the year ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $6.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities.







increased $91.9 million, or 8.8%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024. Securities purchases totaled $444.2 million during the year ended June 30, 2025, and consisted primarily of $308.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $88.4 million of mortgage-backed securities, $24.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $16.7 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $5.9 million of corporate debt securities. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the year ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $353.5 million, primarily consisting of $258.7 million of state and political subdivision securities, $58.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $32.7 million of mortgage-backed securities, $2.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations and $1.3 million of corporate debt securities. Sales during the year ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $6.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities.





Net loans receivable



increased $127.0 million, or 8.6%, to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2024. Loan growth experienced during the year ended June 30, 2025 consisted primarily of $117.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $5.5 million in commercial loans, and $4.9 million in home equity loans.







increased $127.0 million, or 8.6%, to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2024. Loan growth experienced during the year ended June 30, 2025 consisted primarily of $117.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $5.5 million in commercial loans, and $4.9 million in home equity loans.





Deposits



totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $250.6 million, or 10.5%. The Company had $51.6 million and zero brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. NOW deposits increased $192.6 million, or 10.9%, and certificates of deposits increased $89.7 million, or 64.8%, when comparing June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $15.3 million, or 12.2%, money market deposits decreased $10.5 million, or 9.3%, and savings deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 2.3%, when comparing June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.







totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $250.6 million, or 10.5%. The Company had $51.6 million and zero brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. NOW deposits increased $192.6 million, or 10.9%, and certificates of deposits increased $89.7 million, or 64.8%, when comparing June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $15.3 million, or 12.2%, money market deposits decreased $10.5 million, or 9.3%, and savings deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 2.3%, when comparing June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.





Borrowings



amounted to $128.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $199.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $71.0 million. At June 30, 2025, borrowings included $74.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLB”), $49.9 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, and $4.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB.







amounted to $128.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $199.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $71.0 million. At June 30, 2025, borrowings included $74.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLB”), $49.9 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, and $4.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB.





Shareholders’ equity



increased to $238.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $206.0 million at June 30, 2024, resulting primarily from net income of $31.1 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.2 million, partially offset by dividends declared and paid of $4.5 million.















Corporate Overview









Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank. The Company is the leading provider of community-based banking services throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region of New York State. Its customers include individuals, businesses, municipalities and other institutions. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is dedicated to promoting economic development and a high quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit



www.tbogc.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements









This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “plan,” and other similar terms of expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international general economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, financial and regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, changes in customer deposit behavior, and market acceptance of the Company’s pricing, products and services.





The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.





Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





For more information, please see our reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.









Non-GAAP Measures









In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.





The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of net interest margin utilizing a fully taxable-equivalent adjustment and pre-provision net income. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the tables on page 9 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.



















Greene County Bancorp, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income, and Selected Financial Ratios (Unaudited)











































































At or for the Three Months













At or for the Years

















Ended June 30,













Ended June 30,















Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data











2025













2024

















2025













2024













Interest income





$





30,739









$





27,328













$





117,705









$





103,664













Interest expense









14,033













14,471

















57,584













52,685













Net interest income









16,706













12,857

















60,121













50,979













Provision for credit losses









(880





)









(151





)













1,316













766













Noninterest income









3,765













3,719

















15,233













13,908













Noninterest expense









10,394













9,897

















39,372













37,302













Income before taxes









10,957













6,830

















34,666













26,819













Tax provision









1,624













98

















3,528













2,050













Net income





$





9,333









$





6,732













$





31,138









$





24,769





































Basic and diluted EPS





$





0.55









$





0.40













$





1.83









$





1.45













Weighted average shares outstanding









17,026,828













17,026,828

















17,026,828













17,026,828













Dividends declared per share



(4)







$





0.09









$





0.08













$





0.36









$





0.32









































Selected Financial Ratios





























Return on average assets



(





1)











1.28





%









1.00





%













1.10





%









0.93





%









Return on average equity



(





1)











15.98





%









13.36





%













14.08





%









12.87





%









Net interest rate spread



(





1)











2.14





%









1.72





%













1.97





%









1.75





%









Net interest margin



(





1)











2.37





%









1.97





%













2.19





%









1.98





%









Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin



(





2)











2.67





%









2.24





%













2.47





%









2.25





%









Efficiency ratio



(





3)











50.77





%









59.71





%













52.25





%









57.49





%









Non-performing assets to total assets

















0.10





%









0.13





%









Non-performing loans to net loans

















0.19





%









0.25





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

















658.37





%









516.20





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

















1.24





%









1.28





%









Shareholders’ equity to total assets

















7.85





%









7.29





%









Dividend payout ratio



(





4)



















19.67





%









22.07





%









Actual dividends paid to net income



(





5)



















14.37





%









13.08





%









Book value per share













$





14.03









$





12.10



































(1)



Ratios are annualized when necessary.











(2)



Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income.















(3)



The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.











(4)



The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC (“MHC”), the Company’s majority shareholder, owning 54.1% of the shares outstanding.











(5)



Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024 were paid to the MHC.































Greene County Bancorp, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)























At





June 30, 2025









At





June 30, 2024











Dollars In thousands, except share data























Assets





















Cash and due from banks





$





12,788













$





13,897













Interest-bearing deposits









170,290

















176,498













Total cash and cash equivalents









183,078

















190,395

































Long term certificate of deposit









1,425

















2,831













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value









356,062

















350,001













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $548 and $483 at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024









776,147

















690,354













Equity securities, at fair value









402

















328













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost









5,504

















7,296

































Loans receivable









1,627,406

















1,499,473













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









(20,146





)













(19,244





)









Net loans receivable









1,607,260

















1,480,229

































Premises and equipment, net









15,232

















15,606













Bank owned life insurance









59,795

















57,249













Accrued interest receivable









16,381

















14,269













Prepaid expenses and other assets









19,323

















17,230













Total assets





$





3,040,609













$





2,825,788

































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





















Noninterest bearing deposits





$





110,163













$





125,442













Interest bearing deposits









2,529,672

















2,263,780













Total deposits









2,639,835

















2,389,222

































Borrowings, short-term









74,000

















115,300













Borrowings, long-term









4,189

















34,156













Subordinated notes payable, net









49,867

















49,681













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









33,881

















31,429













Total liabilities









2,801,772

















2,619,788













Total shareholders’ equity









238,837

















206,000













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





3,040,609













$





2,825,788













Common shares outstanding









17,026,828

















17,026,828













Treasury shares









195,852

















195,852

































The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.









Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations









The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margins.













For the three months ended





June 30,





For the years ended





June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)











2025













2024













2025













2024













Net interest income (GAAP)





$





16,706









$





12,857









$





60,121









$





50,979













Tax-equivalent adjustment



(





1)











2,130













1,740













7,679













6,791













Net interest income-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)





$





18,836









$





14,597









$





67,800









$





57,770





































Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)





$





2,824,952









$





2,605,966









$





2,739,472









$





2,568,756













Net interest margin-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)









2.67





%









2.24





%









2.47





%









2.25





%



































































(1)



Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, 4.44% for New York State income taxes for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.





The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at pre-provision net income.













For the three months ended June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)











2025













2024













Net income (GAAP)





$





9,333









$





6,732













Provision for credit losses









(880





)









(151





)









Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)





$





8,453









$





6,581





























For the years ended June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)











2025













2024













Net income (GAAP)





$





31,138









$





24,769













Provision for credit losses









1,316













766













Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)





$





32,454









$





25,535













































The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.







For Further Information Contact:







Donald E. Gibson





President & CEO





(518) 943-2600







donaldg@tbogc.com







Nick Barzee





SVP & CFO





(518) 943-2600







nickb@tbogc.com









