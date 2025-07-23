Greene County Bancorp Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.33 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $6.73 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $30.74 million from $27.33 million last year.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.33 Mln. vs. $6.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $30.74 Mln vs. $27.33 Mln last year.

