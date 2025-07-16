Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share and 11.1% Increase in Annual Dividend Rate

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, an 11.1% annual increase.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock, which marks an 11.1% increase from the previous annual cash dividend of $0.36 per share, resulting in an annual rate of $0.40 per share. This dividend is for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and will be paid to shareholders on record as of August 15, 2025, with payment scheduled for August 29, 2025. The company's majority owner, Greene County Bancorp, MHC, is waiving its right to receive this dividend, having obtained approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to do so. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and Greene County Commercial Bank, serving the Hudson Valley and Capital District regions in New York.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announced dividend reflects an 11.1% increase from the previous annual cash dividend, indicating strong financial performance and growth for the company.

The MHC’s decision to waive its right to receive dividends provides additional capital flexibility for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. to support future growth initiatives.

The company operates two different types of banks, expanding its reach and services in the Hudson Valley and Capital District Regions of New York State.

Potential Negatives

The majority-owned subsidiary, Greene County Bancorp, MHC, is waiving its right to receive dividend payments, which may raise concerns about the financial priorities and stability within the organization.

The need for the MHC to seek nonobjection from the Federal Reserve may indicate regulatory scrutiny or challenges that could impact future financial decisions.

FAQ

What is the amount of the quarterly cash dividend announced by Greene County Bancorp?

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be paid on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

How much has the annual cash dividend increased?

The annual cash dividend rate has increased to $0.40 per share, an 11.1% rise from the previous rate of $0.36.

Who is waiving the right to receive the dividend?

The majority-owned subsidiary, Greene County Bancorp, MHC, is waiving its right to receive the dividend.

What companies does Greene County Bancorp, Inc. hold?

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and Greene County Commercial Bank.

$GCBC Insider Trading Activity

$GCBC insiders have traded $GCBC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEJRAJ S HADA has made 5 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $324,410 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAY P. CAHALAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,744 shares for an estimated $99,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICK BARZEE (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,340 shares for an estimated $54,510 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER CANNUCCIARI has made 5 purchases buying 471 shares for an estimated $10,487 and 0 sales.

$GCBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GCBC stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CATSKILL, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.40 per share which represents an 11.1% increase from the previous annual cash dividend of $0.36 per share.





The cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, will be paid to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025, and is expected to be paid on August 29, 2025.





The Company is the majority-owned subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), a federal mutual holding company, which owns 54.1% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. The MHC is waiving its receipt of this dividend. The MHC received the nonobjection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to waive its right to receive dividends, aggregating up to $0.48 per share, paid by the Company during the four quarters ending with the quarters that end on December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025.





Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company for the Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. Our primary market is the Hudson Valley Region and Capital District Region in New York State. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit



