Greene County Bancorp Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.87 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $6.26 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.87 Mln. vs. $6.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.37 last year.

