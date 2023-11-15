Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greene County Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GCBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.28, changing hands as high as $26.31 per share. Greene County Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCBC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.50 per share, with $44.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.