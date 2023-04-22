Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Greene County Bancorp said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greene County Bancorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCBC is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 1,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCBC by 6.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCBC by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 65K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCBC by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Catskill, New York, Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of the Bank of Greene County, the only locally based Bank with offices in Ulster, Greene, Columbia and Albany Counties and has proudly served the Hudson Valley and Capital Region for over 130 years.

