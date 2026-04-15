Markets
GCBC

Greene County Bancorp Approves Share Buyback Of Up To 400,000 Shares

April 15, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) said its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 400,000 shares of its common stock.

The buyback represents about 5.0% of the company's outstanding shares held by public shareholders, excluding its majority parent.

The program is expected to begin after the company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GCBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.