Greene County Bancorp Approves Share Buyback Of Up To 400,000 Shares

(RTTNews) - Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) said its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 400,000 shares of its common stock.

The buyback represents about 5.0% of the company's outstanding shares held by public shareholders, excluding its majority parent.

The program is expected to begin after the company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

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