Greencore’s Soaring Profits Beat Market Forecasts

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC reports a robust half-year performance with a significant surge in profits, expecting full-year figures to surpass market predictions. The convenience food manufacturer’s H1 2024 results show a 40.1% rise in Adjusted EBITDA and a monumental increase in Group Operating Profit by 602.8%, with a strong balance sheet demonstrating reduced debt levels. The company’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and new product development, paired with disciplined investment, has paid off by driving revenue and profitability growth, even as it exits low-margin contracts.

