News & Insights

Stocks

Greencore Launches £10 Million Share Buyback Plan

December 03, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greencore Group PLC, a leading UK convenience food manufacturer, has announced a new share buyback program worth up to £10 million following a previous £40 million buyback. The initiative, set to run until April 2024, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and will be conducted through Shore Capital Stockbrokers on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals Greencore’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst a robust financial performance in FY24.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.