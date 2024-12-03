Greencore Launches £10 Million Share Buyback Plan

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC, a leading UK convenience food manufacturer, has announced a new share buyback program worth up to £10 million following a previous £40 million buyback. The initiative, set to run until April 2024, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and will be conducted through Shore Capital Stockbrokers on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals Greencore’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst a robust financial performance in FY24.

