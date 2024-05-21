Greencore Initiates £30M Share Buyback

News & Insights

May 21, 2024

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has announced the launch of a £30 million share buyback programme as part of a broader effort to return £50 million to shareholders, which may include reintroducing dividends if the company performs as expected. The buyback initiative, which is backed by a strong balance sheet and confidence in the market, follows a similar £50 million capital return completed over the previous two years. The programme is set to start immediately and will be conducted in accordance with UK regulatory guidelines.

