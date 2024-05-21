Greencore Initiates £30M Share Buyback

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has announced the launch of a £30 million share buyback programme as part of a broader effort to return £50 million to shareholders, which may include reintroducing dividends if the company performs as expected. The buyback initiative, which is backed by a strong balance sheet and confidence in the market, follows a similar £50 million capital return completed over the previous two years. The programme is set to start immediately and will be conducted in accordance with UK regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.