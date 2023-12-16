Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) has been revised to 99.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 94.35 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 96.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencore Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNC is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 64,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,817K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 6,285K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,572K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,889K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,975K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 4.63% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,576K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 7.58% over the last quarter.

