Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 91.29

The average one-year price target for Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) has been revised to 91.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 86.83 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78.78 to a high of 102.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 87.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencore Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 67,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,817K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 5.66% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,128K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,889K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCFVX - International Value Fund holds 4,050K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,930K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 19.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

