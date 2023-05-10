Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) Price Target Increased by 36.31% to 118.58

The average one-year price target for Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) has been revised to 118.58 / share. This is an increase of 36.31% from the prior estimate of 86.99 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 349.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.08% from the latest reported closing price of 84.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencore Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNC is 0.20%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.05% to 69,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,071K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 5,912K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares, representing a decrease of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 8.44% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,128K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares, representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 3.01% over the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,889K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCFVX - International Value Fund holds 4,221K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 32.42% over the last quarter.

