Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) Price Target Decreased by 26.62% to 86.83

The average one-year price target for Greencore Group (LSE:GNC) has been revised to 86.83 / share. This is an decrease of 26.62% from the prior estimate of 118.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from the latest reported closing price of 78.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencore Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNC is 0.21%, an increase of 27.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 70,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,817K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 5.66% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 5,912K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares, representing a decrease of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 8.44% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,128K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,889K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCFVX - International Value Fund holds 4,221K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 32.42% over the last quarter.

