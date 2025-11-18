Greencore FY25 Results Climb, Lifts Dividend; Sees Profitable Growth In FY26; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Greencore Group plc (GNC.L), a manufacturer of convenience foods, reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025. The company also announced higher final dividend.

Regarding the outlook, the company said its trading in early fiscal 2026 has started positively, expecting another year of profitable growth for Greencore.

On the London Stock Exchange, Greencore shares were gaining around 5.3 percent to trade at 235.78 pence.

In fiscal 2025, profit before taxation increased 29.3 percent to 79.5 million pounds from 61.5 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 12.6 pence, compared to 9.9 pence a year ago.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax was 106.3 million pounds, compared to 75.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share of 18.6 pence was higher than 12.7 pence in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9 percent to 181.2 million pounds from 153.7 million pounds last year.

Revenue increased 7.7 percent to 1.947 billion pounds from 1.807 billion pounds last year, driven by net new business wins, underlying volume growth and mix and inflation and pricing impacts.

Overall manufactured volume grew 2.5 percent, inclusive of new business wins, and underlying volume growth was 1.1 percent, ahead of the wider grocery market growth of 0.7 percent.

Further, the Directors have proposed a final dividend for the financial year of 2.6 pence per ordinary share, higher than last year's 2 pence per share, to be paid on February 5 to shareholders on the Register on January 9.

