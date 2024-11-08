Greencore Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.
Greencore Group PLC has successfully executed a buyback of 301,000 shares at an average price of £2.0982 as part of its ongoing £40 million share buyback program. This move, completed on November 7, 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. To date, Greencore has repurchased a total of 21,976,102 shares since the program’s commencement.
For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.