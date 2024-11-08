Greencore Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has successfully executed a buyback of 301,000 shares at an average price of £2.0982 as part of its ongoing £40 million share buyback program. This move, completed on November 7, 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. To date, Greencore has repurchased a total of 21,976,102 shares since the program’s commencement.

For further insights into GB:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.