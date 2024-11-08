News & Insights

Greencore Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has successfully executed a buyback of 301,000 shares at an average price of £2.0982 as part of its ongoing £40 million share buyback program. This move, completed on November 7, 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. To date, Greencore has repurchased a total of 21,976,102 shares since the program’s commencement.

