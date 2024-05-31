Greencore Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital comprises 467,208,857 ordinary shares, each with one vote, totaling the same number of voting rights. Shareholders can use this total figure as the denominator to calculate notifications of interest or changes in interest as per the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

