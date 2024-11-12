Greencore Advances Share Buyback Program on LSE

Greencore (GB:GNC) has released an update.

Greencore Group PLC has successfully repurchased 187,500 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £2.0735 as part of its £40 million share buyback program. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

