Greencoat UK Wind to buy wind farm from SSE Renewables

Contributor
Nina Chestney Reuters
Published

Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind has agreed to buy a wind farm in northern Ireland from SSE Renewables for 51 million pounds ($66 million), it said on Thursday.

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind has agreed to buy a wind farm in northern Ireland from SSE Renewables SSE.L for 51 million pounds ($66 million), it said on Thursday.

The Slieve Divena II wind farm has a capacity of 18.8 megawatts (MW) and has been operational since June 2017.

Greencoat UK Wind has invested in 36 operational wind farms in the United Kingdom with a total generating capacity of nearly 1 gigawatt.

($1 = 0.7748 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)207 542 8071; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More