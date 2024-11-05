News & Insights

Greencoat UK Wind PLC Executes Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has repurchased 249,438 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 132.50 to 134.90 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue remains at over 2.26 billion, excluding treasury shares. This move is part of Greencoat’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially increasing shareholder value.

