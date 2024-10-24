Greencoat UK Wind Expands Stake and Refinances Debt

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind has expanded its stake in the Kype Muir Extension wind farm to 66%, following a £14.25 million investment, marking a significant boost to its net generating capacity. The company also completed a £725 million refinancing of its debt facilities, reducing its revolving credit facility and securing favorable terms for long-term borrowing. Additionally, Greencoat UK Wind reported a net asset value of £3,600 million and announced a quarterly dividend of 2.5 pence per share.

