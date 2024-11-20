News & Insights

Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 126.71 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving 2,261,093,015 shares in circulation. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage equity and potentially enhance shareholder value.

