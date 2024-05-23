Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 300,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 137.90 pence to 140.30 pence each, with a weighted average price of 139.36 pence. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, the company’s treasury holds 18,836,463 shares. Shareholders may use the updated total of 2,288,612,193 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, for disclosure and transparency calculations.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.