Greencoat UK Wind Buys Back Shares

May 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback programme, acquiring 300,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 136.70 to 140.00 pence per share, with an average cost of 139.16 pence each. The company is now holding over 19 million shares in treasury, offering potential implications for investor’s equity interests. This move could reflect the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

