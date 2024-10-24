Greencoat UK Wind Advances with Share Buyback Program

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 286,110 ordinary shares at an average price of 135.12 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares are held in treasury, and the total shares in issue now stand at 2,265,606,584 excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.