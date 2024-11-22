News & Insights

Greencoat Renewables’ Voting Rights Shift with BlackRock

November 22, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has seen a slight increase in its voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., now totaling 9.50%. This change, recorded as of November 20, 2024, reflects BlackRock’s strategic adjustments in its holdings within the company. Such movements might attract the attention of investors keen on monitoring institutional stake changes in renewable energy stocks.

