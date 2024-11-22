Greencoat Renewables’ Voting Rights Shift with BlackRock

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has seen a slight increase in its voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., now totaling 9.50%. This change, recorded as of November 20, 2024, reflects BlackRock’s strategic adjustments in its holdings within the company. Such movements might attract the attention of investors keen on monitoring institutional stake changes in renewable energy stocks.

