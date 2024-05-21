News & Insights

Stocks

Greencoat Renewables Completes Share Buyback

May 21, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Greencoat Renewables Plc (GB:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has executed a share buyback on May 20, 2024, purchasing 283,027 of its own Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin which will subsequently be cancelled. This move is part of an ongoing share buyback program that was previously announced on May 8, 2024. Post-transaction, the company’s total issued shares will stand at 1,138,754,453 with none held in treasury.

