Greencoat Renewables Advances Share Buyback Plan

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 319,637 of its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin, with the shares set to be cancelled. This transaction, part of an initiative announced earlier in the month, will leave the company with 1,137,549,954 Ordinary Shares in circulation. Investors and market watchers take note as the company executes its strategy, affecting share availability and potential market capitalization.

