Greencoat Renewables Advances Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 325,099 of its own Ordinary Shares on May 29, 2024, which will be subsequently cancelled. The shares were bought on Euronext Dublin through the company’s broker J&E Davy, at prices ranging from €0.8930 to €0.8980, leading to a volume-weighted average price of €0.8951. Following the transaction, the total number of shares in issue for Greencoat Renewables will stand at 1,136,654,598.

