Greencoat Renewables Advances Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its own share buyback program, purchasing 320,257 Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin, which will subsequently be cancelled. The share buyback, part of a previously announced program on May 8, 2024, was executed through their broker J&E Davy, with share prices ranging between €0.8820 and €0.8990. Following the transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue for the company will stand at 1,136,979,697 with none held in treasury.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.