Greencape Capital Reduces Stake in Qube Holdings

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Qube Holdings Limited. This update, which is a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure, was communicated officially to the ASX Limited via electronic lodgement. The notice marks a notable shift in Greencape Capital’s investment stance as of 23 May 2024.

