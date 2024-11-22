Greencape Capital Increases Stake in Environmental Group

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Environmental Group Ltd, boosting its voting power from 6.50% to 7.79%. This change reflects Greencape’s growing influence in the company, signaling potential strategic moves in the environmental sector. Investors might want to keep an eye on EGL as its shareholder dynamics evolve.
