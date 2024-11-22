News & Insights

Stocks

Greencape Capital Increases Stake in Environmental Group

November 22, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Environmental Group Ltd, boosting its voting power from 6.50% to 7.79%. This change reflects Greencape’s growing influence in the company, signaling potential strategic moves in the environmental sector. Investors might want to keep an eye on EGL as its shareholder dynamics evolve.

For further insights into AU:EGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.