Greenbrook TMS Shareholders Approve Neuronetics Acquisition

Greenbrook TMS Inc. shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company’s acquisition by Neuronetics, Inc., paving the way for a significant corporate transition. This move is set to result in Greenbrook’s common shares being removed from the OTCQB Market and the termination of its public reporting requirements in Canada.

