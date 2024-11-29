Greenbrook TMS Reports Revenue Growth and Merger Plans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greenbrook TMS Inc. reported a 9% increase in quarterly service revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $18.9 million, despite operational challenges like the closure of some centers. The company is set for a significant merger with Neuronetics, expected to close in December 2024, aiming for enhanced profitability through this integration and a supplemental restructuring plan. Greenbrook continues to expand its treatment offerings amid a growing demand for mental health services in the U.S., positioning itself as a leader in innovative mental health solutions.

