Greenbrook TMS Reports Revenue Growth and Merger Plans

The latest announcement is out from Greenbrook Tms ( (GBNHF) ).
Greenbrook TMS Inc. reported a 9% increase in quarterly service revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $18.9 million, despite operational challenges like the closure of some centers. The company is set for a significant merger with Neuronetics, expected to close in December 2024, aiming for enhanced profitability through this integration and a supplemental restructuring plan. Greenbrook continues to expand its treatment offerings amid a growing demand for mental health services in the U.S., positioning itself as a leader in innovative mental health solutions.
