Greenbrook TMS Inc Shares Close the Day 20.3% Higher - Daily Wrap

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) shares closed today 20.3% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 8.8% year-to-date, down 73.4% over the past 12 months, and down 73.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $4.23 and as low as $3.00 this week.

Shares closed 75.7% below its 52-week high and 28.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 40.5% higher than the 10-day average and 185.6% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

The stock closed at 2.2% higher than its 5-day moving average, 17.0% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 43.4% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

