Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Price Target Increased by 17.46% to 1.89

The average one-year price target for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) has been revised to 1.89 / share. This is an increase of 17.46% from the prior estimate of 1.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.48% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrook TMS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNH is 0.75%, an increase of 173.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 821.24% to 10,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madryn Asset Management holds 6,364K shares representing 15.60% ownership of the company.

Masters Capital Management holds 3,427K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 79.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 25.69% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 21.20% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 197K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 33K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Greenbrook TMS Background Information

Operating through 123 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 370,000 TMS treatments to close to 10,000 patients struggling with depression.

