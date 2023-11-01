Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of 1.65 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 558.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrook TMS. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNH is 0.86%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madryn Asset Management holds 6,364K shares representing 14.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 3,427K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 260K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 17.80% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 260K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 32K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 91.44% over the last quarter.

Greenbrook TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Operating through 123 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 370,000 TMS treatments to close to 10,000 patients struggling with depression.

