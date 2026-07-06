The Greenbrier's Stock Rises 15.3% Since Fiscal Q3 Earnings Release

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

The better-than-expected result failed to impress the market, as the stock has decreased 15.3% since the earnings release on July 1, 2026.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents but declined 67.7% year over year. Meanwhile, revenues of $576.5 million fell 31.6% year over year.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Apart from the better-than-expected result, GBX has tweaked its 2026 guidance, adjusted EPS guidance to between $03.00 and $3.15 from the prior range of $3.00-$03.50. The mid-point on the guided range ($03.075) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 lies within the updated guidance.

The Greenbrier continues to expect revenues in the range of $2.40-$2.50 billion.

The net capital expenditure is still expected to be $205 million.

GBX’s Segmental Highlights

Manufacturing segment’s net sales of $529.1 million fell 32% year over year and 2.3% quarterly. The sequential downfall was due to fewer new railcar deliveries, partially offset by higher maintenance program work. The adjusted operating margin of the segment grew to 5.7% from 3.8% in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, driven by improved operating performance and positive product mix.

In the Leasing & Fleet Management segment, net sales fell 26.5% year over year to $47.4 million but improved 3% on a quarterly basis. The sequential improvement was driven by continued strong fleet utilization, timing of fleet additions and strategic growth of the lease fleet, primarily through secondary market purchases. The segment’s adjusted operating margin fell 1,560 basis points to 61.6% in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, owing to the timing of fleet optimization.

Other Q3 Details of GBX

EBITDA increased approximately 13.7% to $69.1 million from $60.8 million in the prior-quarter end.

GBX exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $273.7 million compared with $521.8 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2026.

During the reported quarter, the company approved a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, payable on Aug. 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2026. This represents Greenbrier's 49th consecutive quarterly dividend.

GBX’s Zacks Rank

Currently, GBX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter totaled $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, reflecting a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenues per load in select highway-related businesses.

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