GREENBRIERS (THE Earnings Results: $GBX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREENBRIERS (THE ($GBX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, missing estimates of $1.80 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $762,100,000, missing estimates of $907,515,300 by $-145,415,300.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GBX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GREENBRIERS (THE Insider Trading Activity

GREENBRIERS (THE insiders have traded $GBX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J COMSTOCK (EVP & President, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,490,893 .

. WILLIAM J. KRUEGER (SVP, COO, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,389 shares for an estimated $763,860 .

. RICARDO GALVAN (SVP, Operations, Maint Svcs.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,314 shares for an estimated $522,414 .

. MARTIN RAYMOND BAKER (Senior Vice President) sold 8,285 shares for an estimated $517,771

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GREENBRIERS (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of GREENBRIERS (THE stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GREENBRIERS (THE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GREENBRIERS (THE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBX forecast page.

GREENBRIERS (THE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Hoexter from Lake Street set a target price of $62.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $75.0 on 01/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.