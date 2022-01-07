Markets
GBX

Greenbrier Swings To Profit In Q1; Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) reported Friday first-quarter net earnings of $10.8 million or $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $550.7 million from $403.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $532.55 million for the quarter.

The company's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 27, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular