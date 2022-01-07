Greenbrier Swings To Profit In Q1; Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) reported Friday first-quarter net earnings of $10.8 million or $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $550.7 million from $403.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $532.55 million for the quarter.

The company's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 27, 2022.

