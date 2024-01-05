News & Insights

Greenbrier Swings To Profit In Q1, Beats View; Stock Up In Pre-market

January 05, 2024

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment, on Friday reported earnings for the first quarter compared with loss for the same period last year. Earnings beat Street View.

Further, the company maintained its revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $31.2 million or $0.96 per share compared with loss of 16.7 million or $0.51 per share last year, on strong performance across all operating segments.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue climbed to $808.8 million from $766.5 million the previous year. The Street view for revenue is $849.9 million.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on February 15, to shareholders on record January 25.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect revenue in the range between $3.4 billion and $3.7 billion.

In pre-market activity, Greenbrier shares are trading at $46.85, up 5.66% on the New York Stock Exchange.

